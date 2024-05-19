Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 119,304 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $9,731,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 122,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

