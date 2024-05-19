2,737 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 444.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

