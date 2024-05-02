iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.