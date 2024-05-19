First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

