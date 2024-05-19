Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,047 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Tripadvisor worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.2 %

TRIP stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.