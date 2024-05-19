First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 233,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

