Fiera Capital Corp Invests $207,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 111,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE T opened at $17.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.