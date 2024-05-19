First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 157,683 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 35,594.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,683 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of DHI Group worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in DHI Group by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

