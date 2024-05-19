Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Position Lifted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of GENC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

