CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $416,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $81.92 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.