Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in AbbVie by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

