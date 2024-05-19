First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,318 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ceragon Networks worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 467,998 shares in the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.73 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRNT

About Ceragon Networks

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.