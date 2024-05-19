Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,585,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

