Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8587 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.
About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF
