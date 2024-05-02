Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.8587 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

