Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18,684.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.79 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.