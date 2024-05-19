Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $55.52 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

