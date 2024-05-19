First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,313 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

