Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

