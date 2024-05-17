Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

