Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCAP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

