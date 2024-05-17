Stephens Increases CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $18.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CareDx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,378 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

