Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CEO Sells $1,523,943.36 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $128.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $8,186,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.