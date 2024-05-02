Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.020-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.02-4.15 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.57.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
