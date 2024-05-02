American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.
American Water Works Stock Performance
AWK traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $151.24.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
