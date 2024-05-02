PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 on June 28th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.355 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

