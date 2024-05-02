Majedie Investments (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on June 7th

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MAJE stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 787.10 and a beta of 0.88. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

