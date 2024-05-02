Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Klabin Stock Up 0.3 %
KLBAY stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.
Klabin’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.