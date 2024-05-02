Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Capital Power Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CPX traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.30. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.90 and a twelve month high of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

