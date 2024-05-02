Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

TWIN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 3,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

