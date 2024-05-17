Susquehanna Lowers DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $15.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $13.99 on Monday. DNOW has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DNOW by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DNOW by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 870,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of DNOW by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 306,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

