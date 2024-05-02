Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded down $12.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.70. 104,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,275. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. Powell Industries has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

