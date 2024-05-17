4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDMT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.94.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $45,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,710.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 19,395 shares of company stock worth $620,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

