Genenta Science’s (GNTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

