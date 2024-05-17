Genenta Science’s (GNTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Genenta Science Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNTA opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81.
Genenta Science Company Profile
