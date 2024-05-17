Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CEO Sells $2,475,707.90 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,557,610.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Bruton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Bruton Smith sold 21 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,228.29.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29.

On Monday, April 29th, David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23.

SAH opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 85.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 109.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

