Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Short Interest Update

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

