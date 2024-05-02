Nomad Foods Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 27,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.