Nomad Foods Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 27,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
