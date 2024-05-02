Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,988 Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.01. The company had a trading volume of 136,483 shares. The company has a market cap of $482.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

