Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Bombardier Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.
About Bombardier
