Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Bombardier Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,903. Bombardier has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

Get Bombardier alerts:

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.