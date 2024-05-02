Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 102,986 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,986 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after buying an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,800,000 after acquiring an additional 596,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

