Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

