Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $459.83. The stock had a trading volume of 124,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.11 and a 200-day moving average of $445.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

