Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, May 13th.

IMMR opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Immersion by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 237,119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 130.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Immersion by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

