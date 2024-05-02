FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

