Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Delek US Stock Down 2.2 %

Delek US stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

