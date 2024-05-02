Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 137.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 107,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.73 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.