Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 2.3 %

AADI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,754. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

About Aadi Bioscience

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 14,964 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $31,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,411,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,240.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,772 shares of company stock valued at $202,939. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

