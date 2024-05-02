Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.8 %
Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 3,488,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,033,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
