Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Up 3.4 %

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 22,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,096. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

