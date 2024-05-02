5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

