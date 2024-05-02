5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 21,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.87.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 5E Advanced Materials
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.