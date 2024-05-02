Ur-Energy (URE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of C$7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.83 million.

URE opened at C$2.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$678.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

